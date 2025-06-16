Welcome return to Wesley Centre for 'tour de force' folk duo

SWEET RETURN: Honey and the Bear are playing Maltby once again

A FOLK and roots duo from Suffolk who played their debut gig in Maltby last year are returning to the town.

Described as a “folk tour de force”, Honey and the Bear are a regular feature on the UK folk festival circuit who have played at many revered venues and events across the UK as well as travelled across the channel for their first European tour.

The group made their debut at The Wesley Centre, based on Blyth Road, Maltby, in April last year as part of their Away Beyond The Fret album and tenth anniversary tour.

The multi-instrumentalist, husband and wife team comprises songwriters Jon Hart (guitar, bass, bouzouki) and Lucy Hart (guitar, ukulele, bass, banjo, mandolin and percussion).

The duo will return to the venue on Friday, June 27 with special guest Toby Shaer, an up-and-coming folk musician from Leigh on Sea, Essex.

They pair are often joined on-stage by band guests including Toby (fiddle/flutes/whistles), as well as Evan Carson (percussion) and Archie Churchill-Moss (accordion) who feature on all three Honey and The Bear's studio albums.

A spokesperson said: “Honey and the Bear combine delicately interweaving vocal harmonies with emotive and evocative song-writing.

“With a diverse range of sounds and textures, and rhythms that flow from the fast and furious to gentle ballads, their live performances are spirited and dynamic.

“Conjuring stories in song, they tell tales of Suffolk folklore, courageous people they admire and their passion for nature which has been enchanting audiences up and down the country.

“In November 2023 they released their latest album Away Beyond the Fret, their most personal yet, featuring stories and folklore of all things close to their heart including their home in Suffolk, nature, family, history and community.

“The album has received much critical acclaim including five stars from the Morning Star.

“Shortlisted as (music magazine) FATEA’s best band of 2023, they are continuing to enjoy performing their repertoire live as part of their ten year anniversary tour.”

Tickets for the show are £16 and are available from the Wesley Centre reception on 01709 811118 or online (with booking fee) at www.wegottickets.com.