Honey and the Bear will play in Maltby this month

'Honey and the Bear' are a regular feature on the UK Folk Festival circuit and combine delicately interweaving vocal harmonies with emotive and evocative songwriting.

With a diverse range of sounds and textures, and rhythms that flow from the fast and furious to gentle ballads, their live performances have been described as “spirited and dynamic.”

Conjuring stories in song, they tell tales of Suffolk folklore, courageous people they admire and their passion for nature and have been entertaining audiences up and down the country.

The multi-instrumentalist pair – songwriters Jon Hart (guitar, bass, bouzouki) and Lucy Hart (guitar, ukulele, bass, banjo, mandolin and percussion) – are joined on-stage by band guests Evan Carson (percussion) and Toby Shaer (fiddle/flutes/whistles) who also feature on Honey and The Bear studio albums.

Together they have played at many revered venues and festivals across the UK as well as travelled across the channel for their first European tour.

They supported Sam Kelly and The Lost Boys on two UK tours and opened for The Shires at world renowned Snape Malting’s Concert Hall, before returned there for a headline show of their own just two years later for a sold-out performance.

The group will make their debut at The Wesley Centre on Friday, April 19.