Giggles at The Greystones with Clairvoyant Clinton

BELLY LAUGHS: Clinton Baptiste on stage at the Empress in Mexborough this year

YORKSHIRE’S longest running comedy club The Last Laugh comes to the back room of The Greystones, Sheffield to welcome Clinton Baptiste on Thursday, September 25 for one-night only.

Clinton Baptiste (Alex Lowe) is a clairvoyant, medium and psychic best known for his appearances on Peter Kay’s award-winning TV show Phoenix Nights.

Nearly a quarter of a century on, Clinton still continues to successfully push the envelope with his puns, double entendres, and innuendoes.

Clinton Baptiste has completed multiple sold-out tours – including three sold-out shows at the Empress Building in Mexborough earlier this year alone.

Now ahead of his Spectral Intercourse tour in February 2026, the legendary outspoken mystic and psychic medium will be returning to South Yorkshire, supported by the equally unapologetic comedy of Justin Pank.

Audiences can expect embarrassing anecdotes and belly laughter from both acts.

A representative for The Greystones said: “The Last Laugh at The Greystones is the place to be.

“But be warned — tickets fly out faster than a comic’s comeback, so grab yours now before it’s too late!”

For all information on Last Laugh events visit www.thelastlaugh.co.uk or call 0114 4000 178 (Monday–Friday 10-4pm)

Tickets are £22, 8pm start.

Check out www.clintonbaptiste.com for more information.