REVIEW: Clinton Baptiste, Empress Building, Mexborough

CLINTON Baptiste – medium, clairvoyant, psychic – is a man of many titles.

So it seems apt that his return to Mexborough on his The Spirit of Laughter national tour saw him sell out his first planned date at the Empress Building.

Two more dates were quickly arranged to cater for his large fan base.

Unsurprisingly, they too sold out immediately.

Clinton Baptiste performing in Mexborough

Alex Lowe’s character first took to our television sets in 2001 when he made his debut in Peter Kay’s Phoenix Nights.

Nearly a quarter of a century on, Clinton still continues to successfully push the envelope with his puns, double entendres, and innuendoes.

Last year's 2024-25 tour Roller Ghoster saw him perform an impressive 121 dates up and down the country.

Fifty gigs have been planned ahead of new tour Spectral Intercourse in 2026 in some iconic venues – including Manchester’s Lowry and London’s Palladium.

So the atmosphere in Mexborough for this trio of sold-out shows was nothing short of electric.

Support came from Lancashire’s finest Tony Vino, noted for his observational comedy and audience participation – much like his headline act.

Vino’s standout skit was an imaginative re-enactment of The Lion King's ‘The Circle of Life,’ which involved eight audience members, masks, music, several confetti batons and fireworks to boot.

I couldn’t stop laughing.

And so to the flamboyant Clinton Baptiste donning his 1970s sparkly attire and signature blonde mullet wig.

He greeted his audience in true Clinton style – “Y’all right” – with continuous giggles and belly laughter rippling through the venue.

There were many a notable blunt comment (“Don’t force it love … but if you could force it, the spirits are getting fed up of you”) during an uninterrupted one hour 15 minute set that was thoroughly enjoyed by all.

I was very fortunate to speak to Alex Lowe ahead of the gig who said: “I love coming to Mexborough.

“They’re always a very lively audience!”

People had travelled from Rotherham, Sheffield and as far as Matlock, with friends Sara and Kerry treating birthday girl Tracy to Thursday's gig.

She said: “I'm excited to see Clinton.

“I was a massive fan of Phoenix Nights.”

Namaste, Shalamah, Shakattack!