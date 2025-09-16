St Leger Ladies Day 'perfect way to get party started'

FINALISTS: The iconic Style Awards at the Betfred St Leger

THE Betfred St Leger festival officially returned, kicking off with the glamorous Ladies Day as “the perfect way to get the party started.”

The event, combining fashion with world class horse racing, saw attendees embrace their inner fashionista with the hopes of walking away with the cash prize on offer courtesy of the Style Awards and Meadowhall.

Representatives from Meadowhall were in attendance to present the iconic Style Awards and crown the fashion icons of the day with their prize worth over £1,000.

One of the 2025 Style Awards winners Jessica Wilson said: “It feels absolutely amazing to have won the Style Awards.

DAPPER DUO: Married couple Aaron and Jessica Wilson were voted as the best dressed on the day following the Style Awards

“It’s our first time at Doncaster Racecourse, so this is just incredible, and it’s made our experience.

“Ladies Day is all about celebrating style and glamour, and I custom-made the floral design on both my dress and Aaron’s waistcoat and tie, adding extra flowers and detailing.

“Taking first place in the Style Awards has truly capped off a wonderful day at Leger’s Ladies Day.”

Following the racing, Gok Wan MBE took to the decks to produce a showstopping set consisting of soulful uplifting house music.

Rachel Harwood, executive director of Doncaster Racecourse said: “The Betfred St Leger Ladies Day is always a highlight of the four days, especially because it marks the return of the festival.

“It’s the perfect way to get the party started as everyone dresses to impress and looks amazing.

“It’s refreshing to see the creativity and thought that everyone has put into their outfits this year and the different ways in which people embrace their individuality. Ladies Day is always a special occasion, and the 2025 edition really set us up in style.”

The Betfred St Leger Festival will return to celebrate a major milestone in 2026 as the festival celebrates the 250th anniversary of the first running of the St Leger Stakes.