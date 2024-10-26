Motorway football! M5 drivers start multiple football games as they wait for road to reopen after lorry fire

By Jessica Martin
Published 26th Oct 2024, 12:08 BST
Updated 26th Oct 2024, 12:32 BST
Watch as groups of delayed motorists leave their cars and start multiple mini games of football along two miles of motorway.

A lorry carrying potentially hazardous chemicals caught fire, shutting the Somerset section of the M5, between junction 22 at Burnham-on-Sea, and junction 23 yesterday (October 25).

Fed up drivers got out of their cars for a kick about at around 12.30pm, while they waited for the road to reopen.

Kelly Jakeman, 29, an admin assistant, from Stourbridge, Birmingham, had been stuck since 9.30am.

A lorry carrying potentially hazardous chemicals caught fire, shutting the Somerset section between junction 22, at Burnham-on-Sea, and junction 23, from 9.30am. Motorists stuck on the M5 in four mile long queues have abandoned their cars - to play a game of football on the carriageway. | Kelly Jakeman / SWNS

She said: "There were loads of different groups playing football, and it was actually quite nice to see. There were a few mini games going across two miles of road."

The affected section of the M5 has now reopened.

