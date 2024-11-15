Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Shocking CCTV shows the moment a gang of bungling burglars repeatedly rammed a 4x4 into the shutters of a Tesco store - causing £200k of damage.

Jack Bradley was one of a group of men who used a 4x4 vehicle in an attempt to force entry to a Tesco store during the early hours of December 6 2023.

CCTV showed the group clearing the foyer of items such as Christmas wreaths, display shelves and baskets, before a Mercedes 4x4 was reversed into metal shutters in an attempt to access the main supermarket. There were staff inside the store at the time of the incident.

Jack Bradley. | Gloucestershire Constabulary

The group did not steal anything, however the cost to repair the damage was just under £80,000, and the store had to close for the day. It is believed that the supermarket on Church Road in Bishops Cleeve lost £120,000 in potential sales and staff pay.

Bradley became a suspect for the attempted ram raid after his DNA was found on a tissue which had been left behind in the car park of the supermarket. The van he drove to the scene was reported abandoned hours later and found to have been stolen. The van was forensically examined and Bradley's DNA was found on the steering wheel, gear stick, handbrake, a vape and screwdriver found inside.

Bradley was already in prison following a previous conviction. He was visited by officers and, during an interview in February 2024, admitted that he was planning to leave with a safe if the ram raid had been successful. Bradley was subsequently charged in connection with the incident and pleaded guilty during a hearing on October 9 2024.

In mitigation, Bradley's lawyer argued that he had a drug addiction and was an unwilling participant in the ram raid. It was stated that he had been recruited to take part by people he was afraid of.

On November 12, at Gloucester Crown Court, Jack Bradley, 25, of HMP Hewell, was sentenced to two years in prison. He was also ordered to pay a surcharge of £187. The sentence is due to run concurrently to a sentence he is currently serving for burglary offences after he was jailed in April for three years.