Trailblazer Allstars: Chasing dreams, achieving greatness

Based in Wickersley, Trailblazer Allstars is a vibrant cheerleading program that offers guidance, support, and competitive opportunities for athletes of all ages and abilities. At the heart of our program is a belief in the power of teamwork — our athletes strive together, pushing boundaries and overcoming challenges to achieve greatness.

Get the latest Sports headlines from the Rotherham Advertiser Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Last year, we had the incredible opportunity to compete at some of the UK’s most prestigious competitions, including the ICC Blackpool event in July. To our delight, we earned two bids to the Nfinity Finals in Orlando, USA, set for 2025 — an outstanding milestone that crowned our season.

Our teams, Visionary and Prodigy, treated this invitation as a true honour. It reflected the countless hours of training, unwavering dedication, and remarkable skill they’ve demonstrated throughout the year. For many of our athletes, performing on an international stage has been a lifelong dream — one they've cherished since as young as four years old.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Competing at the Nfinity Finals was not just about personal achievement. It was a moment of pride for our entire community as our athletes represented Trailblazer Allstars on the world stage. And they rose to the occasion spectacularly — both Visionary and Prodigy won their respective divisions in Orlando, a truly phenomenal accomplishment.

We are beyond proud of their success and excited for what the future holds as we continue to support our athletes in reaching new heights.