Leaders in the Tour of Britain cycle race enter the borough of Rotherham.

ROTHERHAM opened its arms to the Tour of Britain cycle race today as its riders swept through the borough.

Spectators gathered at Harley and along the route which took in Wentworth, West Melton, Swinton and Kilnhurst, Hooton Roberts and then forked out to Ravenfield, Bramley, Carr and Maltby.

No less than 18 of the world’s top cycling teams, including stars like double world road race champion Julian Alaphilippe, are among those competing in the Lloyds Bank-sponsored event.

Team support cars and police motorbike riders gave the crowds a blast on their horns before the riders passed through.

Among them was Jill Mennell, of Thorpe Hesley.

“It’s brilliant for local people to come out and support the riders,” she said. “It brings communities together.

“We went to the Tour de France when it came to South Yorkshire a few years ago and the Tour of Yorkshire, but this is nice when it is so close to home.

"It’s good to have something to cheer about.”

Another cycling fan, Sarah Watson, from Harley, has seen the Tour de France in Normandy and in the south of the country.

She welcomed the Tour of Britain bringing attention to Rotherham’s often less championed areas of natural beauty.

"It creates a bit of a surprise because people don’t realise how beautiful these areas are,” she said. "They think about them as being mining areas so it’s a good showcase for South Yorkshire.

"Even around areas of Rotherham, which doesn’t get very good press, there are some beautiful areas.

"Having cameras around for the race ensures people are introduced to something that makes them pleasantly surprised.”

Rotherham formed Stage 3 of the Tour from Sheffield to Barnsley.

Added Sarah: "The riders had a real ride from Ringinglow and down through Grenoside to Harley, and it looked a good track for them.”

Also among the crowds was local community champion Cynthia Shaw MBE, who helped put on refreshments for the spectators.

She said: “We made an effort to make the racers feel welcome and there was a good turnout. People were enthusiastic, which is nice to see, because it’s only a sleepy village really.

"People haven’t got an awful lot of social things that bring them together but this kind of thing does.”

The last time the men’s Tour of Britain race came to South Yorkshire was in 2007, when a stage started from Rother Valley Country Park.