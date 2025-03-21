Top-of-the-table Rotherham United Women eye a big finish

Caitlin O’Callaghan of in-form Rotherham United Women. Picture by Julian Barker

​​THREE points, five goals, three successive clean sheets and seven league wins in a row – it all adds up to a spot at the top of the table for Rotherham United Women.

Sheffield FC and Chesterfield may have games in hand in the East Midlands Regional League Premier Division but the Millers are putting points on the board week after week as they eye an historic move up to the National League.

They side swept aside Nottingham Trent University 5-0 at Roundwood last Sunday and had “won” it by half-time thanks to two goals each from Beth Howarth and Alesha Gale, allowing Adam Rawlings to rotate the side and spread out the match minutes before sub Caitlin O’Callaghan rattled a shot home in the closing stages.

Trent rustled up a handful of chances in the second half but couldn't beat Ashleigh Ridsdel-Harrison between the Millers sticks.

Rotherham United Women keep stacking up the wins. Pictures by Julian Barker

They have three games left, starting with their final home date on Sunday (2pm) against Mansfield Town.

Explaining the upturn in the club’s fortunes, club secretary Val Hoyle said: “We have changed the forward line and our recruitment side has brought in some really good young women. We’re now the top scorers in the league.

"We may be singing and dancing now but we know there are some big tests to come, including Sheffield FC and Chesterfield in our final two matches.”

The Millers also have a League Cup final against Sheffield on May 18.