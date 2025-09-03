Rotherham Sunday League swells for big season and Parkgate keep it tight

Chris Hopkins: scored in AFC Phoenix loss

THE Rotherham Sunday League kicks off its 60th season this weekend with a bumper quota of 70 teams.

Get the latest Sports headlines from the Rotherham Advertiser Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

That number is well up on the 55 sides who finished last season and the league has been expanded to six divisions to accommodate them.

PARKGATE are up into the play-off places in the NCEL Premier Division after successive 0-0s draws at home to Beverley Town on Saturday and away to Horbury Town on Tuesday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Scott Mason’s side host Frickley on Saturday (3pm) and go to Sheffield FC on Tuesday.

Parkgate FC manager Scott Mason

Maltby Main’s five-match unbeaten run was ended by a 1-0 reverse at Louth Town in Division One.

Miners came from behind to beat promotion fancies Dearne and District 2-1 at Muglet Lane last Wednesday, Curtis Morrison and Jordan Buckham scoring. South Leeds visit on Saturday.

SWALLOWNEST are seventh in UCL Division One.

That’s after Harley Butcher-Simpson (2) and Liam Arnold netted in a 3-2 win at Holwell Sports.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Swall hit the road again, to Newark and Sherwood United, in the League Cup on Saturday.

KIVETON Park’s 12-year wait for a return to Step 7 of the league pyramid ended in a 2-0 defeat to Penistone Church Reserves at Hard Lane in the County Senior Premier Division.

Relegated Swinton Athletic lost 4-2 at Thorncliffe Villa in Division One but Dinnington Town Reserves (Richie Akins 2, Josh Greenhoff 2, Jake Bonnett, Owami Moya) outscored Barnsley Town 6-4.

The name of Rotherham Town has been revived and they began their Division Two season with a 4-4 draw at Dearne & District Development through Marley Edwards, Kingsley Little, Kevin Kevin Olszewski and Jamie Ward.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Another new side, Maltby Main Reserves, won 8-3 at Barnsley Town Development.

IN the Central Midlands League, goals from Chris Hopkins, Raul Cioboata and Kehmati Anderson couldn’t save third-bottom AFC Phoenix from an 8-3 loss at Kinsley Boys.

Saturday (3pm): Phoenix v AFC Bentley, Dinnington Town v SJR Worksop.