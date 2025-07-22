Rotherham pair drive to fourth straight Turner Shield success

Charlie Daughtrey helped Rotherham retain the Turner Shield with Jack Whaley

ROTHERHAM Golf Club’s dominance of the Turner Shield shows no signs of abating.

They came out on top in this year’s event at Hickleton to lift the trophy for the fourth year on the trot – a superb achievement.

The duo of Charlie Daughtrey and Jack Whaley shot a 2-under-par 69, which included a 18th-hole eagle on the par 5 18th. It was a 3 which proved to be vital in sealing the win.

Rotherham hope to carry the excellent form into this week’s Yorkshire Team Championship at Lindrick.

Other notable performances at Hickleton were a 72 by Wath Golf Club pair Dave Cox and Daniel Garner, and a 74 by the other Wath pair of Josh Davies and Dominic Howell.

Their clubmate, Mike Hammond, was the best placed local finisher in the SUGC Mid Amateur tournament at Doncaster Town Moor on Sunday. Mike shot a 73, just a couple of shots behind winner Jon Berrisford.

Rotherham’s title charge in SUGC Division 1 gathered extra momentum this week with an 8-0 win against Hillsborough. Victories for Jack Whaley, Lucas Martin, Charles Daughtrey and Lewis Hollingworth did the trick, and that followed up last week’s 6-2 success away to Hickleton, where Jack, Lucas and Brandon Perry were the victors. Lewis claimed the half.

In Division 2 Wath and Waterfront ended their seasons with 4-4 draws against Worksop and Abbeydale respectively. Waterfront finish one place ahead of Wath, in bottom spot.

Sitwell are still in a relatively comfortable position in Division 3 despite being beaten 6-2 at Doncaster while Phoenix finished their championship-winning season in Division 4 by drawing 4-4 with Stocksbridge.

It is my understanding the leagues are to be restructured next year, so relegation and promotion issues have still to be decided.

In the Interclub foursomes knockout, Wath and Sitwell suffered semi-final exits to Lees Hall and Sickleholme respectively.

Rotherham were narrowly beaten in the Interclub Foursomes Salver, going down 2-1 at Hallamshire after three closely-fought matches.