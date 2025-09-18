Rotherham boxing show to mark loss of Ricky Hatton

Tributes: Ricky Hatton with his son Campbell Hatton. Picture by Mark Robinson, Matchroom Boxing

ROTHERHAM will stage one of the first boxing show tributes to tragic Ricky Hatton this weekend.

The former world champion (46) was found dead at his home in Manchester last weekend. Police are not treating the death as suspicious.

He leaves a trail of mourners across British and world boxing and his memory will be cherished at the Magna Centre on Saturday.

Promoter Jamie Sheldon knew Hatton for years and shared many a corner with him.

Ricky Hatton with Rotherham-based former world champion Junior Witter

"It is a huge loss for boxing; it is shocking" he told the Advertiser.

"We are working on remembering him at our show, whether it will be ringing the bell 10 times and maybe a minute's applause.

"Ricky always had time for you and will be massively missed. He wasn't like some people who reach a certain level and keep themselves to themselves and won't have anything to do with you; he'd sit and chat with you.

"He was around everybody in boxing. I was fortunate enough to be in a corner with him and been involved with one of his fighters, John Hedges, since he turned professional. It's a terrible blow."

Rotherham gym owner Junior Witter, who was seemingly avoided by Hatton during key parts of their mutual ring career, says the news of Ricky's death hit him hard. "Spent the day in a bit of a daze. It's not sunk in yet, he's going to be missed," he said.

Meanwhile, Matchroom champion-elect Junaid Bostan has made his own tribute to Hatton, posting on social media: "A great man and fighter. God bless Ricky and condolences to the Hatton family. My thoughts are with his family."

Saturday's card:

Kacie Doocey, Rotherham, 1 0 0 v Rajwant Kaur, India 5 4 0 light

Bree Burbeary, Sheffield, 5 0 0 v Bojana Libiszewska, Poland 7 71 0 welter

Ted Jackson, Hull, 3 0 0 v Harley Collison, Southampton, 3 3 2 middle

Mohammed Subhaan, Ingle/Bradford, 9 1 0 v Jake Price, Hereford 2 5 1 super light

Adam Geelan, Sheffield, 3 0 0 v Joe Hardy, Leeds. 5 37 0 middle

Billy Jarmolinski, Doncaster, debut v Kira Carter, Leeds, 0 21 1 bantam

Cory Sagar, Barnsley, 2 0 0 v Elliot Eboigbe, Manchester, 1 12 0 middle

Nazir Younus, Sheffield 1 0 0 v Stefan Vincent 2 36 0, Dorset welter.