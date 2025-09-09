Paul Goodison rolls back the years with Ulley Sailing Club race return

Good to be back: Paul Goodison with son Orlando and dad Roy at Ulley Sailing Club

AN Olympic gold medallist rolled back the years when he returned to the water where he learnt his trade.

Get the latest Sports headlines from the Rotherham Advertiser Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Paul Goodison was back at Ulley Sailing Club, where he first set sail as a four-year-old before launching on a journey that took him from the quiet Rotherham back water to glory at the 2008 Beijing Games.

There to watch him take part in the midweek race was his wife Giulia, son Orlando and dad Roy, the man who introduced him to sailing all those years ago.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It’s been incredible,” said Paul. “You look at my time spent sailing here and if it wasn’t for mum and dad’s passion for the sport and other people at Ulley who make it such a cool place to be it wouldn’t be possible. Who knows where I’d be without it? I’ve a lot to be grateful for.”

Plain sailing: Race night at Ulley

A gap in Goodison’s schedule racing with the Brazilian Sail GP team enabled him to come back to Ulley for the first time since Christmas.

That time, he was content to watch his dad sail and take a family walk around the lake with the dog.

This time he was kitted out and took the plunge with his son, Orlando, in a boat a lot more modest than the multi-million pound vessels he usually races on.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s very different to what I’m used to,” he said. “It’s nice to go for a sail with the little man. He has been sailing on Lake Garda (in Italy), where we have a place. This is a bit different.

Ready to race: Paul Goodison at Ulley Sailing Club

"Whenever we come back at Christmas I always try and come and watch and if I can get out for a sail I will, but that’s rare.”

Goodison has had an eventful couple of years, and not always for the right reasons.

As skipper of the American Magic boat in the America’s Cup race last year he broke five ribs when he fell through an open hatch into the hull.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Just recently came another nasty incident when his Brazilian boat broke, trapping him underneath.

Race night at Ulley Sailing Club

Such incidents come with the territory of being a professional sailor.

"It’s the nature of the sport,” he said. “It is always on the edge sailing with these high performance boats.

"With each of your teams you do an extensive amount of safety training where you practice being under the water and escaping and using spare air.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It’s not just about looking after yourself. You’re trained how to look after your team-mates because at the end of the day they’re the guys right next to you and they’re the guys who are going to help you if you’re in trouble.

"Sometimes you can be in a tough situation but then you look at it on the other foot and you don’t get too injured and you get out, so you’re a bit lucky at times.

"It’s nice to come back to Ulley and sail without a helmet and spare oxygen on you. It’s more relaxed.”

Among the people there to great Paul was Ulley’s new commodore, John McDowell.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Paul is everywhere in the world, so it’s a rarity and a pleasure to have him here to do some racing,” said John.

He revealed that Ulley’s youth squad now has nearly 50 sailors.

The kids should get inspiration from Goodison’s achievements, taking in appearances at the Athens Olympics in 2004 and London in 2012 plus three moth world championship wins, a laser world gold and that gold in the same class in Beijing.

Dad Roy had the medal with him at Ulley.

"It’s just cool to see the new members and that the club is still active and a lot people are still out sailing,” added Paul.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"You see the kids and it’s not just that. My dad’s eyes light up when he is wandering around showing off the medal and telling the stories. It is really nice to see.”

Now aged 47, a dad, and with another little one on the way, the three-times Olympian is far from done with the open water.

"Carry on sailing. That’s the plan. I love it,” he said.

"I like competing between Sail GP, Americas Cup and some of the other yacht races. It’s a way of life and it’s a way to earn a living. I’ve still got the hunger to go out and try and win.

“I’m still with the Brazilian Sail GP team and at the moment we’re just waiting to decide what happens with the (2027) America’s Cup. The rules have been announced so in the next three or four months teams decide if they’re going to enter and if they are willing to spend the amount of money required to compete.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A victory in last Wednesday night’s race at Ulley was a mere footnote on the latest return home for one of Rotherham’s most famous sporting sons.

Looking out over the open water where he first sailed on as a kid, he added: “I drive by my old school in Brinsworth and it feels like a lifetime away.

"I look at my youth and if it wasn’t for Ulley Sailing Club and all the older generation who were into sailing and giving us the opportunities then I wouldn’t be where I was today.

"It’s lovely to come back.”