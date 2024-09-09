CALL-UPS: (from left) Mia, Ruby, Daniella and Isabelle of Rotherham Phoenix

​ROTHERHAM Phoenix has reason to celebrate as this year's junior rugby season gets underway.

Get the latest Sports headlines from the Rotherham Advertiser Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Four girls – Mia, Ruby, Daniella and Isabelle – have been selected to be part of England Rugby's Player Development Group, part of the Yorkshire Rugby Centre of Excellence.

They went through a tough trial involving more than 105 girls from 26 clubs and schools from all over Yorkshire for only 30 spots.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Coaches David Reid, Bobby Layte and Kieran Bass are incredibly proud of the girls and the whole girls squad.

“It really shows we are doing something right,” said David. “The efforts of all our coaches and players should be celebrated. This marks the first time that any girl has been selected in Rotherham Phoenix colours to represent the club at this level.”

Phoenix train every Monday night on Herringthorpe Playing Fields at 6pm and newcomers are welcome.