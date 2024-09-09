England ‘first’ for proud Rotherham Phoenix girls
Four girls – Mia, Ruby, Daniella and Isabelle – have been selected to be part of England Rugby's Player Development Group, part of the Yorkshire Rugby Centre of Excellence.
They went through a tough trial involving more than 105 girls from 26 clubs and schools from all over Yorkshire for only 30 spots.
Coaches David Reid, Bobby Layte and Kieran Bass are incredibly proud of the girls and the whole girls squad.
“It really shows we are doing something right,” said David. “The efforts of all our coaches and players should be celebrated. This marks the first time that any girl has been selected in Rotherham Phoenix colours to represent the club at this level.”
Phoenix train every Monday night on Herringthorpe Playing Fields at 6pm and newcomers are welcome.