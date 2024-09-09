England ‘first’ for proud Rotherham Phoenix girls

By David Beddows
Published 9th Sep 2024, 20:32 BST
Updated 10th Sep 2024, 09:09 BST
CALL-UPS: (from left) Mia, Ruby, Daniella and Isabelle of Rotherham PhoenixCALL-UPS: (from left) Mia, Ruby, Daniella and Isabelle of Rotherham Phoenix
CALL-UPS: (from left) Mia, Ruby, Daniella and Isabelle of Rotherham Phoenix
​ROTHERHAM Phoenix has reason to celebrate as this year's junior rugby season gets underway.

Four girls – Mia, Ruby, Daniella and Isabelle – have been selected to be part of England Rugby's Player Development Group, part of the Yorkshire Rugby Centre of Excellence.

They went through a tough trial involving more than 105 girls from 26 clubs and schools from all over Yorkshire for only 30 spots.

Coaches David Reid, Bobby Layte and Kieran Bass are incredibly proud of the girls and the whole girls squad.

“It really shows we are doing something right,” said David. “The efforts of all our coaches and players should be celebrated. This marks the first time that any girl has been selected in Rotherham Phoenix colours to represent the club at this level.”

Phoenix train every Monday night on Herringthorpe Playing Fields at 6pm and newcomers are welcome.

