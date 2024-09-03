Last year's Tour of Britain sprint finish in Beverley. SWpix.com

​THE Tour of Britain cycle race comes to Rotherham on Thursday, bringing some of the world’s top teams to local roads.

Making its return to South Yorkshire for the first time in nearly 20 years, the Stage 3 of the country’s biggest professional bike race heads from Sheffield to Barnsley, taking in Rotherham and Doncaster along the way.

At the race start in Sheffield, spectators will be able to watch the preparations of teams on Tudor Square outside of the Crucible Theatre from 9:30am.

The riders will then pass into Rotherham at Harley (estimated 11:53am) before pushing on to Wentworth (estimated 11.55am), West Melton (estimated 12:04pm) and Wath (estimated 12:06pm).

Action from the Tour of Britain. TSWpix.com

They then head to Swinton and Kilnhurst (estimated 12:10pm), Hooton Roberts (estimated 12:21pm), Ravenfield Common (estimated 12:21pm), Bramley (estimated 12:23pm) and out to Carr (estimated 12:28pm) before reaching Maltby (estimated 12:35pm).

Spectators are advised to get to their viewing point at least 15 minutes before the estimated time to ensure they don’t miss the riders.

Tickhill will host the stage’s intermediate sprint, estimated to start at 12.43pm.

No less than 18 of the world’s top cycling teams, including double Olympic gold medallist Remco Evenepoel and double world road race champion Julian Alaphilippe (both Soudal Quick-Step) will be involved in the Lloyds Bank-sponsored event.

The last time the men’s race race last came to South Yorkshire in 2007, when a stage started from Rother Valley Country Park.

South Yorkshire’s Mayor, Oliver Coppard, said: “South Yorkshire is a place that loves a bike race.

"We did it when we hosted the Grand Depart (of the Tour de France) in 2017 and with the Tour de Yorkshire in 2017, so I know local people will be out in force to cheer on the riders in the Tour of Britain.”

For the full route and spectator information visit www.tourofbritain.co.uk or take a look at the South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority website.

Further information about the Tour of Britain, including road closures and changes to public transport, is available on the Rotherham Council website.