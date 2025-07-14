Club serves up a day of free tennis

Free sessions: Moorgate Tennis Club

FREE access to tennis courts is being offered to new and lapsed players this week.

Get the latest Sports headlines from the Rotherham Advertiser Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In association with the LTA, Barclays are sponsoring a series of the events to give people a chance to try tennis for the first time or return to the game after a long absence.

Moorgate Tennis Club is hosting the “local” one on Sunday (July 20).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It runs from 12 noon until 3pm but participants are free to use the courts for another hour after that time.

Events will include junior and adult sessions as well as cardio tennis along with some time to just have a hit. Refreshments will be available.

To enter go to https://clubspark.lta.org.uk/RotherhamMoorgateLTC and choose ‘More’ then ‘Events’ to select the sessions required.

Rackets can be provided and discounted memberships will be available on the day.