Club serves up a day of free tennis
In association with the LTA, Barclays are sponsoring a series of the events to give people a chance to try tennis for the first time or return to the game after a long absence.
Moorgate Tennis Club is hosting the “local” one on Sunday (July 20).
It runs from 12 noon until 3pm but participants are free to use the courts for another hour after that time.
Events will include junior and adult sessions as well as cardio tennis along with some time to just have a hit. Refreshments will be available.
To enter go to https://clubspark.lta.org.uk/RotherhamMoorgateLTC and choose ‘More’ then ‘Events’ to select the sessions required.
Rackets can be provided and discounted memberships will be available on the day.
