Sidni Simmons' late winner keeps Rotherham United Women in the promotion hunt

Rotherham United Women celebrate Sidni Simmons' late winner against SJR Worksop. Pictures by Julian Barker

PROMOTION is still on for Rotherham United Women thanks to a stoppage-time winner.

Sidni Simmons bagged the only goal of the game against SJR Worksop to net the Millers three precious points at Roundwood yesterday and a sixth straight win.

They are two points behind leaders Sheffield FC in the East Midlands Regional Women’s League Premier Division having played two games more.

Rotherham have two games in hand on AFC Stamford, a point better off, although Chesterfield Ladies and Mansfield Town aren’t out of the hunt either in fourth and fifth.

In order to give themselves a chance of claiming the one and only promotion spot up to the National League, Adam Rawlings’ side ideally have to get maximum points from their remaining four games and hope other results go their way.

Chesterfield Ladies and Sheffield FC still have to play each other twice.

Those clashes are currently scheduled as two of the division’s last three games of the season, sandwiching Sheffield’s home game against Rotherham, so the mathematics will be clearer by then.

Rotherham take a break from league action when they play away to Asfordby Amateurs, from Melton Mowbray, in the League Cup on Sunday (1.30pm).

They are placed second in the division below.