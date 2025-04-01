New Rotherham United manager Matt Hamshaw. Picture: Jim Brailsford

IT was a stirring soundbite to mark the launch of his tenure as boss of Rotherham United.

“I can die a happy man knowing that I've managed my hometown club.”

Matt Hamshaw stepped back into AESSEAL New York Stadium as if he'd never been away.

Coach then, the main man now. And determined to give it absolutely everything.

He knows what it is to be a Miller because he grew up knowing what it is to be a Miller. Dad Phil taught him that.

Waiting for him in the media suite on Monday afternoon were journalists from his first spell at New York. It was a happy reunion on both sides.

Questions came from Radio Sheffield and the Advertiser, then there were pictures to pose for against a white backdrop at the back of the room.

Black long-sleeve top, cargo pants, Nike trainers. Smart-casual. Just like his demeanour. There's a little less hair than last time around, a little more stomach.

He's here because Steve Evans no longer is. There was no criticism of the past regime, just a nod to the future and an underlining of how much the opportunity to the end of the season means to him.

“We'll see how results go, we'll see how performances are,” he said. “I can't guarantee results, but I can guarantee a work ethic and players knowing what it means to play for this club.”

By chance, we'd met in the car-park and we walked up to the stadium together. The face of the receptionist lit up and I don't think it had anything to do with seeing me.

She and Hamshaw embraced and warmly renewed acquaintance. It was the same in the back office housing most of New York's staff.

All around the place there was a feeling of lightness that had nothing to do with the clocks going forward a day earlier.

The new boss had taken his first training before driving across town. “How did it feel walking back through the door at Roundwood?” I enquired.

“It was really, really good,” came the reply. “It was nice seeing familiar faces again and a few smiles. Graham Helliwell, the super-fan, I texted him last night and told him to get back down to the training ground.

“John Breckin has been back up this morning, so has Rob Scott. It was good to see Julie, the kit woman. They're people who, when you leave, you don't always get to say a proper goodbye to. They hug you when they see you. It's really good and nice.”

Graham had stayed away from Roundwood for the past year.

The manager's biggest priority? Making sure the Millers stay clear of relegation trouble, His biggest task? Stopping Phil Hamshaw trying to pick the team.

It was a lovely, enlightening, uplifting half an hour before he headed off to continue his preparations for the match at Northampton Town the following evening.

This was the start of Rotherham United getting their conscience, their soul, their direction back.

“I want to put an identity on the team,” he said. “I want to have a way of playing, I want a determination and a focus on making sure we're on the front foot and aggressive, that everything within the club is set up right, that we have structure.”

A bit long for soundbite. But stirring nonetheless.