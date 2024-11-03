Mallik Wilks in action for Rotherham United against Cheltenham Town. Picture: Jim Brailsford

MALLIK Wilks is under the supervision of Rotherham United's medical team after being forced out of FA Cup proceedings against Cheltenham Town yesterday.

A disastrous day for the Millers, who lost 3-1 in the first round to a team from the division below, was made even worse by the sight of the attacker leaving the field in the 74th minute at AESSEAL New York Stadium.

He had pulled up after running the ball out of defence as the home side tried in vain to find a way back into the contest.

The loanee was checked out in the dressing room following the final whistle and will undergo further testing at the club's Roundwood training base.

“He held the back of his leg,” said assistant boss Paul Raynor who was standing in for manager Steve Evans when it came to media duties after the defeat.

“I've literally come straight out to speak to you guys. He'll be getting assessed now. Let's hope it's nothing serious and just a little bit of fatigue. Fingers crossed with that one.”

Rotherham will be desperate to have Wilks available on Friday when they head to South Yorkshire rivals Barnsley for a league derby that has taken on added significance because of the ignominy of their cup exit.

He has become a key man since his summer arrival from Sheffield Wednesday and his first-half equaliser against Cheltenham was his fourth goal of the season.

The Millers substituted the 25-year-old to avoid the prospect of him making his issue worse.

“When Mallik gets on the ball he's a real bright spark for us,” said Raynor. “We weren't ever going to take any chances with him. We wouldn't take a chance with anyone but particularly not him.”

Rotherham head to Oakwell in 14th place in the third tier while Barnsley are eighth.