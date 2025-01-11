Mallik Wilks attacks for Rotherham United against Bolton Wanderers. Picture: Jim Brailsford

Paul Davis delivers his verdict on an excellent League One day for the Millers at AESSEAL New York Stadium.

Sign up for the latest Rotherham United team news, anaylsis and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dillon Phillips: 7

Assured. Had little to do.

Mallik Wilks attacks for Rotherham United against Bolton Wanderers. Picture: Jim Brailsford

Joe Rafferty: 9

A player right at the top of his game. Hardly put a foot wrong in defence or attack. Made right decisions all the time.

Hakeem Odoffin: 9

Superb. Attacked everything, won everything. An utterly imposing figure at the heart of the backline. Also had the mobility to get out wide and stop Bolton attacks.

Zak Jules: 8

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mopped up any bits and pieces. A very good support act to Odoffin. Their partnership continues to grow.

Reece James: 8

Deserved his goal and what a good one it was too. Hardly ever wasted the ball. Up and down the left flank throughout the game.

Cameron Humphreys: 8

From outcast to key man. So much of what Rotherham are now doing revolves around him protecting the back four and then getting the side going forward. Played the pass of the match for the third goal.

Alex MacDonald: 8

A tackle in the second half as the Millers pressed, pressed and pressed again typified the spirit in the side. A real shift.

Shaun McWilliams: 8

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Great engine. Had an effect all over the pitch. Carried the ball well and was diligent out of possession.

Joe Powell: 8

Really starting to bloom. That sweet left is a big weapon for Rotherham.

Mallik Wilks: 8

Just as Odoffin and Jules are getting on very well at the back, Wilks and Nombe are becoming good pals up top. Both have the tricks to beat a man and the running power to get in behind.

Sam Nombe: 8

Ditto Wilks.

The subs

Cohen Bramall (for MacDonald 67): 6

Slotted in without fuss.

Not used: Cameron Dawson, Liam Kelly, Jack Holmes, Andre Green, Jonson Clarke-Harris, Jordan Hugill.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bolton (4-1-3-2): Nathan Baxter 6; Will Forrester 6, Ricardo Almeida-Santos 6, George Johnston 5, Szabolcs Schon 6; Aaron Morley 5; Randell Williams 4 (Josh Dacres-Cogley 60, 5), Joel Randell 5, George Thomason 4 (Dion Charles 60, 5); John McAtee 6, Aaron Collins 4. Subs not used: Gethin Jones, Viktor Adeboyejo, Jordi Osei-Tutu, Klaidi Lolos, Jay Matete.