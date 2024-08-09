Ollie Rathbone in pre-season action for Rotherham United. Picture: Kerrie Beddows

OLLIE Rathbone is poised to depart Rotherham United on the eve of the new League One season.

A fee has been agreed with a rival League One outfit and the midfielder is undergoing a medical today before the deal is finalised.

The Millers had wanted to retain the services of the 27-year-old, who had entered the final 12 months of his contract at AESSEAL New York Stadium, but he decided he wanted a new challenge elsewhere.

Talking this morning, manager Steve Evans said: “In the last couple of days, a club in League One have been very keen on securing the services of Ollie Rathbone. A valuation has been agreed and a transfer has been agreed.

The new boss described the level of the fee as “significant”.

He added: “As we speak now, young Ollie is at that club having a medical, having agreed terms last night despite our endeavours to keep him here. We'd proposed a new contract.

“Ollie made it clear that the move was something he wanted to pursue. Reluctantly, the board agreed and passed that detail to me. It looks like Ollie will be departing for pastures new.

“It's a blow to lose any good player. It's part and parcel of football.”

Rathbone had been a first-team regular since moving to Rotherham from Rochdale in 2021, making 128 appearances and becoming a crowd favourite.

He won League One promotion and the Papa Johns Trophy as well as playing his part in the 2022/23 Championship survival campaign.

Rotherham have decided to sell rather than hang on to him and see him become a free agent in the summer.

Evans, whose side are in opening-day action at Exeter City tomorrow, said: “I think if there is one criticism of Rotherham United at board level it's that they've allowed contracts to run down in the past and good players have left for very low fees or nothing.

“Part of my remit in coming back here in April, given to me by the chairman, was to maximise values all across the playing side of the club. When I was asked to place a valuation on Ollie, I did. Our board members told me that that valuation had been met by the interested club.

“It's a significant, reasonably substantial fee for League One. You have to understand that it's the right exercise for this club.”

An official announcement of Rathbone's new club could come later today.