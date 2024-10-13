No penalty ... and Rotherham United boss Steve Evans is not a happy man
Striker Sam Nombe fell in the opposition box in the second half when the score was locked at 3-3 and his manager was adamant that Merseyside official Elliot Bell should have pointed to the spot.
Evans claimed that Posh boss Darren Ferguson had his head in hands in the immediate aftermath of the incident.
“My view is that it was a clear and obvious penalty and the referee never gave it,” the Scot said. “But the referee didn't give us a lot today, did he?
“Sam has ‘chopped’ their boy who then takes his standing leg.
“Darren Ferguson put his head in his hands. Is he doing that because he thinks it isn't a penalty?”
The League One match, in which Rotherham had been leading 3-1 at half-time, finished 3-3, a result that extended the Millers unbeaten third-tier run to four games.
Evans was also angered over the yellow card he picked up for his protest.
When asked why he'd been cautioned, he replied: “For raising my arms and shouting ‘Penalty’. It's a new one on me.
“The referee told me three minutes into the game that I can't raise my arms and shout for a decision. Referees are great, aren't they? Every one of them.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.