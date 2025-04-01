Matt Hamshaw takes charge of Rotherham United for the first time, at Northampton Town. Picture: Jim Brailsford

NEW boss Matt Hamshaw was a happy man after watching his team kick off his reign as manager of Rotherham United in winning fashion.

The Millers have turned to the local boy and lifelong fan to revive their fortunes following a League One campaign that had fallen woefully short of expectations under previous boss Steve Evans.

In Hamshaw's first match in charge, his team deservedly triumphed 2-0 at Northampton Town tonight to move up to 14th in the table.

"Two goals away from home, it's a really positive start," he said. "A clean sheet and a goal from a set-piece ... it's everything I want in a victory."

The Millers took a 22nd-minute lead through Pelly Mpanzu as they bossed the first half and then weathered a period of Town pressure after the interval before making the game safe just past the hour-mark when Sam Nombe finished from close range following a Joe Powell corner.

"We rode a storm a little bit at the start of the second half," Hamshaw said. "But we could have been 3-0 up front at half-time.

"We frustrated Northampton and had plenty of opportunities. I don't think they had a shot on our goal in the first half.

"There was always going to be a reaction. To be fair, they came out and were the better team for the next 15 or 20 minutes. Then we scored from a set-piece.

"That gave us more confidence and the shackles came off a little bit. That's what I've been banging on about in the short time I've been here."

Rotherham had a flurry of first-half chances, two of which were spurned by centre-back Hakeem Odoffin who otherwise had an excellent game in a three-man rearguard with Joe Rafferty and Cameron Humphreys.

"I've just told Haks, he owes me a couple of goals between now and the end of the season," the boss of two days grinned. "He's delighted with the clean sheet.

"I think the backline of him, Raffer and Humps was excellent. Daws (goalkeeper Cameron Dawson) commanded his box really well. I don't want to pick out individuals. I thought everyone put in a massive shift."

The Millers noticeably responded to Hamshaw's presence, looking sharper, hungrier and more competitive than they have done for several months. They played some good football and unsettled the opposition with their appetite for winning second balls.

"It will be interesting to see the data and how it compares with the rest of the season," the manager said "There are a few players blowing in there!

"I've said to them: 'That's what it takes, it takes hard work, desire and determination.' We can't guarantee results but we can guarantee hard work."

Next up is a home clash with Blackpool on Saturday.