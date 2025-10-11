Rotherham United celebrate Josh Benson's winner against Northampton Town. Picture: Jim Brailsford

ADMIRING manager Matt Hamshaw reflected on the manner of his side's fightback as they ended their six-month wait for an away win and declared: ‘That's a Rotherham United team, that's a Rotherham United performance.’

After seven losses on their travels this season, the Millers were trailing 1-0 as this afternoon's League One match at Northampton Town entered its closing stages.

But the gutsy visitors responded with goals from Joe Rafferty and Josh Benson to stun the Cobblers and record their first triumph on opposition territory since early April.

“That second half, that is what we want – we were trying to play forward, we were trying to cross the ball into the box, we were ending with shots,” Hamshaw said.

“Look, they're not all going to go in, but that's a Rotherham United team and that's a Rotherham United performance. Backs to the wall, we showed a bit of character.”

Rotherham remained in 22nd spot but their boss is tipping a climb up the table after watching events at a ground where his career in management began following his March appointment.

“I'm really pleased,” he said. “Coming back here, where I managed my first game, and getting that win, it's made me a real happy man tonight.”

The Millers have made a habit of taking the lead on their travels and then falling away, but they turned that process on its head at Sixfields Stadium.

They overcame going behind when Northampton scored from a penalty that shouldn't have been awarded to stretch their unbeaten run to three games, and Hamshaw is confident better times are ahead as his reset of the club begins to gather pace.

"You saw the confidence coming back into the team,” he said. “It's been tough trying to make the players believe in themselves at times, to be honest.

“I've got full belief in them but I think that they've questioned themselves a little bit. After we went a goal behind, I saw it again a little bit and I was a little bit worried.”

Rotherham had three inviting chances – spurned by Shaun McWilliams, Martin Sherif and Denzel Hall – to go in front before referee Paul Tierney pointed to the spot in the 26th minute despite there appearing to be little no contact from Zak Jules on Kamarai Swyer.

Sam Hoskins scored his 100th Northampton goal, leaving the 600-strong away following fearing the worst until the Millers came alive after the break.

“There was a great bit of play in the first half and I thought Shaun McWilliams should probably have scored,” Hamshaw said. “Martin Sherif had a great opportunity, and I'm almost thinking, like: ‘This is going to be a broken-record interview.’

“We didn't take our chances and then got sucker-punched.”

Rafferty steered the ball home in the 71st minute after Jordan Hugill had headed Jamal Baptiste's ball forward into the danger area and then Josh Benson curled a pinpoint long-range free-kick beyond Northampton goalkeeper Ross Fitzsimons with only three minutes of the regulation 90 remaining.

“Luckily for us, the decision on the penalty didn't come back to bite us,” Hamshaw said. “I thought we were comfortable in that second half. We're going to be a really good team.”