Rotherham United hitman Jonson Clarke-Harris. Picture: Jim Brailsford

JONSON Clarke-Harris is tipping himself to make a quickfire return from injury and become Rotherham United's derby hero on Friday night.

The striker has missed the last four matches since damaging his hamstring in the act of scoring against former club Peterborough United on October 12.

Manager Steve Evans says the 30-year-old has “a chance” of being back in the frame for the League One South Yorkshire showdown at Barnsley.

And the player himself certainly has a starring role as a substitute in his mind when the Millers make the trip up the M1 to Oakwell.

“Jonson having a bit of banter in the gym with the boys,” Evans said. “He was saying that a winner off the bench was made for him!”

The centre-forward, twice a winner of the third tier's Golden Boot with Posh, was working out with Rotherham's club's medical team last weekend.

He will get the green light for a squad place against the Tykes if he is able to join in training by the middle of this week.

Clarke-Harris joined the Millers in May as their marquee close-season signing following the expiry of his deal at London Road.

He suffered a calf problem that cost him much of his pre-season programme but returned ahead of schedule and had scored four times in eight games before his latest issue.

Evans is hoping for a similar speedy recovery this time around from a centre-forward who has an encouraging track record of not spending much time on the sidelines.

“I haven't worked with Jonno for all that long but they said at Peterborough that he was a fast healer and he's repeating that here,” the boss said.

“I spoke to (director of football) Barry Fry and other people there and they said he would go out but come back in quickly.”

Two fringe players are set to add to Evans' options, with midfielder Shaun McWilliams and young attacker Esapa Osong expected to shake off groin niggles that kept them out of last Saturday's FA Cup defeat at the hands of Cheltenham Town.

Of the three missing men, Clarke-Harris is the one the 14th-placed Millers would most like to be given the all-clear for a clash that pits them against opposition in eighth spot.

“Jonson's a big character,” Evans said. “We love him. He's got such a big part to play in our journey.”