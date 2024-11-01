Rotherham United's Sean Raggett. Picture: Jim Brailsford

ROTHERHAM United are making a decision this afternoon on whether tomorrow's FA Cup clash with Cheltenham Town will mark the return of missing man Sean Raggett.

Sign up for the latest Rotherham United team news, anaylsis and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The summer signing hasn't played since September because of bone bruising to his knee, but manager Steve Evans, says the centre-half has been back in full training ahead of the first-round tie at AESSEAL New York Stadium.

"Sean's trained this week," the boss said this morning. "Whether we deem him fit enough, sharp enough, ready enough to play will be decided when we come in after training today."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The game against League Two opposition could see starts for midfielder Liam Kelly, who is in need of game-time after coming back from a groin issue, and Jack Holmes following the winger's impressive contributions off the bench.

Rotherham United's Sean Raggett. Picture: Jim Brailsford

Evans says strikers Jonson Clarke-Harris (hamstring) and Esapa Osong (groin) will miss out, as will midfielder Shaun McWilliams who has been treated for a groin niggle.

Kelly scored a wonder-goal during a man-of-the-match performance at Charlton Athletic on September 7 but damaged his groin in that game and has featured only since, at Leyton Orient on October 22.

"We put him in a little bit early at Orient when he started and was found wanting a little bit," Evans said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He's such a model professional that he was back in training two days later doing extras and working hard. In the Charlton game, he had found his top level. He now needs to re-find that top gear."

The manager described Clarke-Harris as being at "80 per cent" and McWilliams "90 per cent" in terms of reaching full fitness.

The cup gives the 14th-placed Millers a break in their League One programme before they head to Barnsley next Friday seeking to close a six-point gap between themselves and the top six.

"We're getting closer now to having the group we need to have," Evans said. "We certainly want that group available to us in November and December.