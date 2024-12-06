Celebrations at Blackpool as David Ball scores a late winner for Rotherham United. Picture: Jim Brailsford

BLACKPOOL away. In early December.

Saturday's trip to the Fylde coast has echoes of one of the most significant matches in Rotherham United's recent history.

Back in 2017, the bottom-half Millers headed north west with no League One win in their previous seven matches and then-manager Paul Warne's job on the line.

The visitors trailed at the break and the mood in a packed away end was hostile.

By the final whistle, they'd turned it around, a 2-1 victory was in the bag and a charge that would end in promotion had begun.

How Rotherham would love a three-point haul this weekend after a miserable start to the campaign that sees them flirting with the drop zone rather than – as so many people tipped them to do in the summer – occupying one of the play-off places.

Jonson Clarke-Harris is poised to lead the line and he has Bloomfield Road baggage in a Millers shirt that, no doubt, he'd like to shed.

In that December 9 encounter seven years ago, the centre-forward was hauled off at the interval after an anonymous first-half display and didn't take too kindly to the decision.

There was tension in the dressing room as the manager made changes and Clarke-Harris didn't hide his frustration.

The player never started for Warne again and a month later moved to MK Dons on loan, his first spell at AESSEAL New York Stadium effectively over.

Fellow striker Jerry Yates came on for him, winger Anthony Forde replaced centre-half Michael Ihiekwe.

The mood over the Millers masses changed when David Ball restored parity in the 77th minute.

Yates, giving the best performance of his Rotherham career, continued to run the home defence ragged, Forde whipped in a corner with three minutes left.

There was Ball at the back post to spark celebrations so frenzied that those in their midst talk about them to this day.

Rotherham proceeded to win 10 and draw four of their next 14 league games in an unbeaten run through to March.

Warne went on to secure two more third-tier promotions with the club, Clarke-Harris didn't do too badly either.

His revival began at Bristol Rovers two years later and he followed up by twice winning League One's Golden Boot award with Peterborough United before his return to South Yorkshire in May.

So, Blackpool. In early December.

Over to you, JCH.

2017 team (3-5-2): Rodak; Ajayi, Ihiekwe (Forde H-T), Wood; Emmanuel, Towell, Vaulks, Williams, Mattock (Cummings 87); Ball, Clarke-Harris (Yates H-T). Subs not used: O'Donnell, Onariase, Wiles.