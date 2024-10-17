Harrison Duncan makes his Rotherham United debut. Picture: Jim Brailsford

PREMIER League and Championship sides are on the trail of Rotherham United teen prospect Harrison Duncan.

Scouts were out in force when the 16-year-old made his senior bow in the Bristol Street Motors Trophy last week and they have also been flocking to the games he has been playing at under-18 level.

The youngster, who was playing in the Central Midlands Alliance League with Doncaster City when the Millers spotted him two months ago, is so highly rated by Steve Evans that the manager is planning to give him a league debut as well.

“He'll play League One,” the Scot said. “We have to make sure we look after him. He'll certainly play a lot of first-team games in a short time ahead.”

The centre-half impressed in the 3-1 triumph over Newcastle United U-21s at AESSEAL New York Stadium nine days ago and played for 71 minutes before being substituted.

“There were so many scouts watching him,” Evans said. “I was surprised to see some of the names on the list – they were from big clubs, both in the Premier League and the Championship.

“For him to be only four months past his 16th birthday and to be able to go out and handle the occasion and play the way he did tells you a lot about him.

“He was composed on the ball, he won his headers, he competed. I've seen a reference to John Stones. He's 16 years old so he's nowhere near John Stones, but he's of that ilk.”

Rotherham may soon have a decision to make about whether they develop the defender or cash in on his talent.

In the recent past, they have sold U-16s goalkeeper George Hardy to Wolverhampton Wanderers and an unnamed U-11s outfield performer to Manchester United.

Evans believes Duncan has all the physical attributes required to go to the top and has also praised the player's character.

“I didn't see the boy fazed the other night but I did see him very humble and respectful afterwards,” the boss said.

“The next training day, he asked if all the boys would kindly sign a shirt for him. That shows the humility the kid's got.”

The Millers are at home to Wrexham on Saturday and are then at Leyton Orient on Tuesday.