Rotherham United Women grab a final-day draw ahead of big cup final
Winter popped up at the near post to complete an incredible stoppage-time comeback as the Millers hauled back a two-goal deficit to draw 2-2 with Mansfield Town.
The goal meant Rotherham finished third in the East Midlands Regional League Premier Division instead of their visitors.
As Miller Bear mingled with a 340-strong crowd boosted by the offer of free entry for all, Rotherham had struggled to reach the levels which have propelled them up the league.
After a blank first half, two uncharacteristic defensive errors led to two Mansfield goals and left manager Adam Rawlings looking down the barrel of a first home league defeat as the match ticked into stoppage time.
Caitlin O’Callaghan sparked the unexpected revival, racing onto a fine ball from Lily-May Jackson and rounding away keeper to finish from a tight angle.
With the crowd lifted and the team revitalised, the Millers pressed for the leveller and got it deep in stoppage time when Molly Corke swung in a corner and Winter met it to head home and spark jubilation both on and off the pitch.
It was no more than the Millers’ overall dominance deserved and sent a crowd peppered with newcomers home happy.
Rawlings will be under no illusion that better is required in the League Cup final against league champions Sheffield FC on May 18.
