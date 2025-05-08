Rotherham United Women grab a final-day draw ahead of big cup final

Heads up: Lauren Winter heads the last gasp equaliser for Rotherham United Women. Pictures by Julian Barker

PRESENTED with a PFA Community Award before kick-off and making her return from injury, Rotherham United Women’s midfield general Lauren Winter was destined to have the last word with the final act of her side’s season.

Winter popped up at the near post to complete an incredible stoppage-time comeback as the Millers hauled back a two-goal deficit to draw 2-2 with Mansfield Town.

The goal meant Rotherham finished third in the East Midlands Regional League Premier Division instead of their visitors.

As Miller Bear mingled with a 340-strong crowd boosted by the offer of free entry for all, Rotherham had struggled to reach the levels which have propelled them up the league.

Eyes on the ball earlier scorer Caitlin O'Callaghan watches Lauren Winter's leveller. Pictures by Julian Barker

After a blank first half, two uncharacteristic defensive errors led to two Mansfield goals and left manager Adam Rawlings looking down the barrel of a first home league defeat as the match ticked into stoppage time.

Caitlin O’Callaghan sparked the unexpected revival, racing onto a fine ball from Lily-May Jackson and rounding away keeper to finish from a tight angle.

With the crowd lifted and the team revitalised, the Millers pressed for the leveller and got it deep in stoppage time when Molly Corke swung in a corner and Winter met it to head home and spark jubilation both on and off the pitch.

It was no more than the Millers’ overall dominance deserved and sent a crowd peppered with newcomers home happy.

Rawlings will be under no illusion that better is required in the League Cup final against league champions Sheffield FC on May 18.