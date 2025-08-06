Parkgate hit the road for the next round of FA Cup

Away tie: for Scott Mason and Parkgate

PARKGATE have been handed a short trip to Wombwell Town in the next round of the FA Cup.

Wombwell beat Horbury Town 4-0 in their extra preliminary round replay on Tuesday and will host the Steelmen on Saturday, August 16.

A 76th minute goal from Jacob Pearson saw Parkgate through 1-0 against Eccleshill United at Roundwood last weekend and they can up their prizemoney to more than £1,400 should they beat the Wellers next week.

Scott Mason’s drew, who drew their opening NCEL Premier game with Pickering Town, play their second league at home to Handsworth on Saturday (3pm). That is followed by a match away to Tadcaster Albion on Tuesday (7.45pm).

Near neighbours Maltby Main were unbeaten after their three opening league and cup games going into last night’s match with Route One Rovers.

The Miners had a rare 0-0 draw at home to Ilkley Town last weekend and go to early leaders Harrogate Railway on Saturday.

AFC Phoenix lost their Central Midlands League opener 2-1 to Worksop Town Reserves, Sheldon Jordan netting the consolation goal.

Last season’s runners-up, Dinnington Town, started at home to Hatfield Town last night.

Town go to Yorkshire Main on Saturday while Phoenix go to Staveley MW and are away to Harworth on Tuesday. Dinnington visit Worksop Town Reserves on the same night.