Jonson Clarke-Harris: back at Rotherham United

JONSON Clarke-Harris says he has matured as a person and as a player since his first stint at Rotherham United.

The striker rejoined the club this week after a six-year absence in which he’s established a reputation as one of the lower divisions’ most prolific scorers, first with Bristol Rovers and especially with Peterborough United.

A two-times Golden Boot winner, Clarke-Harris has realised the potential he showed in flashes at AESSEAL New York Stadium when his career was abruptly halted by a serious knee injury that sidelined him for months.

Now 29, he says he returns a more rounded character.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Get the latest Sports headlines from the Rotherham Advertiser Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jonson Clarke-Harris in past action for the Millers

"Everybody could see what kind of path I was on when I was a lot younger. I was just a young, ruthless man,” he said.

"The situations that have happened in my life, including the injury, have made me grow up.

"It was something I had to overcome and just crack on and get my head down.

"Now I think I am confident enough to say that I’m a serious striker in this division. I’m a player who could potentially help get this club back to where it belongs."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

About to fall out of contract, Clarke-Harris left Peterborough United with 78 goals in 164 league and cup appearances despite a difficult season in which he fell down the pecking order at London Road.

With a two-year deal secured, he’s ready to make up for lost time.

“It was mentally tough to be training and knowing that could make the difference and add quality, but the fact is that the club was moving in a different direction,” he explained.

"I’ve been extremely professional this year and did what I needed to do. When Darren Ferguson needed me to come onto the pitch, I’d come onto the pitch and help my team-mates out.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Now I’ve come back to Rotherham and really want to hit the ground running.

"I’m 29 and I think, for myself right now, my best work hasn’t been achieved yet.

"I see Rotherham United as the perfect club to get into the Championship with.”

Linking up again with manager Steve Evans, Clarke-Harris is familiar and comfortable with the man and his methods.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I know what’s coming. I know what type of football’s coming and I can’t wait for it,” added the striker.