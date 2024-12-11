Tenants campaign group disputes hospital bosses '£4m work costs' claim

Rotherham General Hospital employees protest to call an end to plans to evict staff from hospital accommodation - photo by Kerrie Beddows

A CAMPAIGN group protesting the planned closure of on-site staff accommodation sites at Rotherham Hospital is calling for a new meeting with health bosses – citing safety issues and disputing the £4m figure put forward for work costs.

Sheffield Save Our NHS is calling on Rotherham NHS Foundation Trust to clarify the proposed remedial work ahead of the closure of the three sites – which will see 76 health workers evicted by January – following a report by South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue earlier this year.

Last month SSONHS, tenants, representatives from the Royal College of Nursing and British Medical Association gathered outside the the hospital to protest against the potential eviction of staff from Loxley Court, Derwent Court and Swale Court.

The plans have also attracted criticism from Rotherham MP Sarah Champion who has shared her concerns about the impact on staff and patients.

Rotherham General Hospital employees protest to call an end to plans to evict staff from hospital accommodation - pic by Kerrie Beddows

A SSONHS spokesperson said: “Rotherham NHS Trust at its public board meeting on Friday, November 8 – after accepting the physical petition of 711 signatures with a further 671 online (total so far 1382) refused to say if the on-site accommodation blocks are safe to live in whilst dozens of tenants continue to live there.

“At a meeting between tenants and the trust on Tuesday, November 5, Michael Wright, the managing director, declared they were not going to carry out the remedial work they had assured SYFR they would in a letter dated July 29, 2024.

“Once again, the board refused to outline their £4.2m remedial costs.”

The spokesperson said the schedule of works covered seven areas including fire doors not closing fully, missing screws from hinges, 'excessive gaps' between fire door leaf and the frame, and holes found in a number of riser cupboards.

“How does this add up to £4.2m?

“We estimate the costs to be in their thousands, not millions, probably not more than £30,000.”

The spokesperson added: “The tenants are now demanding a meeting with the trust to discuss these issues.

“If the SYFR wrote on July 29 that some people are at risk of fire what has changed since then?

“And if the building is safe today, why does it become unsafe on January 31, 2025?”

A spokesperson for the trust said: “Whilst action has been taken to mitigate the risks in the short-term, due to the extensive nature of the work required, the costs to address the fire safety risks, along with other concerns, estimated at £5m including VAT are not affordable.

“This cost covers the upgrade of the fire doors and detection system, complete electrical rewiring of the blocks and the resulting need to safely handle asbestos present in the buildings, along with plastering, decoration and renovation to bring the residences up to modern living standards.

“The asbestos presence is safe – however, it requires expensive handling processes during any redevelopment work and this adds very significantly to the costs.”

They added the trust had held a number of listening events and one-to-one meetings to understand tenants' concerns and “remains committed” to finding alternative accommodation to “retain them for the benefit of patients.”