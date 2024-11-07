Campaigners set to protest at Rotherham Hospital over staff accommodation closure plans

Rotherham Hospital

A PROTEST against the proposed closure of on-site staff accommodation at Rotherham Hospital is expected to take place today (Thursday 7).

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Organisers Sheffield Save Our NHS along with tenants, representatives from the Royal College of Nursing and British Medical Association as well as local campaigners plan to gather outside the main entrance of the hospital between 11.30am and 1.30pm to protest against the potential eviction of scores of NHS staff currently living at three accommodation blocks.

A spokesperson for SSONHS said: “Rotherham NHS Foundation Trust wants to evict 76 health workers from Loxley Court, Derwent Court and Swale Court by January and say that they will 'mothball' the accommodation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The trust cites a Fire Safety report but admit there are no immediate fire or health and safety dangers.

“TRFT say they can’t afford the repairs but have not released any cost figures or revealed any quotes for the work.

“So why the unseemly haste to evict doctors, nurses and other NHS staff, many from overseas, from their homes?

“Rotherham MP Sarah Champion has written to the trust saying she is 'extremely disappointed' by the decision and believes the closure to be 'short-sighted, harming the hospital’s ability to recruit and retain staff.'

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“More than 1,000 people have signed our petitions which shows how unpopular and out of touch the trust are.

“Local workers and the public of Rotherham want to support the NHS by keeping and retaining NHS staff not adding to the destruction of the NHS.

“This protest is supported by the RCN, the BMA, SSONHS, the Rotherham Hospital Action Group (of tenants), Sarah Champion, independent councillor Taiba Yasseem, and Sheffield Tenants Union.”

A spokesperson for Rotherham NHS Foundation Trust said: “We understand the concerns from the affected residents and have continued to meet with residents to understand these concerns.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“All residents have been offered one-to-one meetings so their needs can be understood and solutions developed to resolve the situation.

“The trust remains committed to working with those residents affected by these changes to assist them in finding alternative accommodation and to retain them at the trust for the benefit of patients.”