George's strong message after double pageant success

By Jill Theobald
Published 30th Oct 2025, 09:16 GMT
Pageant ready: George Hudson of Swallownest - pic by Kerrie Beddowsplaceholder image
Pageant ready: George Hudson of Swallownest - pic by Kerrie Beddows
“STAY strong and be you!”

That's the message from a former Mr Gay GB finalist who is celebrating after discovering he has been shortlisted in two different pageants next year.

George Hudson made it though to the final stage of the national Mr Gay GB contest in 2023.

Now the 26-year-old from Swallownest is looking forward to impressing the judges firstly at Mr Eleganza, a UK-based LGBT+ and drag pageant that celebrates unity, love, and individuality, to be held in Barnsley in June 2026.

He is also going to be involved in the Warrior Charity Pageant on October 24 which supports individuals with invisible illnesses and disabilities.

Run by Making The Invisible Visible, the event – which will be held in Burntwood near Birmingham – aims to raise awareness, empower participants, and fund different charities.

“When I came out to my family, they were all supportive and accepting, but I was bullied at school for being gay,” said George.

“I suffer with bad mental health like schizophrenia, bipolar and deep depression from being bullied – at school from a young age and also out of school – but I want to show people that you can have a amazing life and do amazing things even when things have been bad.

“There is always a light at the end of the tunnel, as my nan says!”

On his involvement in pageants, he said: “It has been a real struggle for me but there was something in me, that said 'you can't just mope around and feel sorry for yourself – otherwise they (the bullies) have won'.

“So my message is 'stay strong and be you!'”

