Providers from the community voluntary sector were at Riverside House recently, to highlight their organisations as part of Carers Week. The Mayor of Rotherham Cllr Sheila Cowen and her Consort Cllr Rajmund Brent are pictured with Mick King and Laura Hickey of Kiveton Park and Wales Community Trust.

AN OPEN event showcased the projects taking part across the borough to improve people's wellbeing as part of Rotherham's week-long celebration of carers.

As part of the national Carers Week campaign, Rotherham Council and its partner organisations held activities including the open event at Riverside House which highlighted carer wellbeing projects being delivered by organisations including Lost Chord, the Rotherham branch of Beacon South Yorkshire Carer Support, and Wath-based LGBTQ group The Rainbow Project.

Katy Lewis, Rotherham Council’s carers strategy manager, said: “All the groups received a small grant to help them deliver a project designed to improve people's wellbeing.

“We wanted the event to feel open to all and creative and for people to feel comfortable to come along to the town centre and share what they're doing.”

Crossroads Carers Forum had a stall inside the charity and coffee shop with group co-ordinator Chris Barnes on hand to offer advice and support

Stalls and attractions included a choir from Maltby-based dementia charity Lost Chord performing songs including Boyzone's 'No Matter What' and The Carpenters' 'Top of the World' and an art exhibition featuring works by carers receiving support from Beacon South Yorkshire.

The Rainbow Project showcased the social event the group had arranged and Dinnington-based The Learning Community shared the success of the social enterprise's healthy eating and cookery lessons.

Other organisations participating included Rotherham Doncaster and South Humber NHS Foundation Trust and Kiveton Park and Wales Community Trust.

The Mayor of Rotherham Cllr Sheila Cowen, who was a guest, said: “I'm aware of how important it is to have events like this from first-hand experience.

“My brother and I were carers for my mum up until her death aged 93 in January.

“We are elderly ourselves and my brother did all of the physical aspects of care.

“Events like this bring people together.

“Being a carer can be emotional and upsetting but the overall journey is one of love and that's what keeps us going.”

Elsewhere in the town centre, Rotherham Carers Forum had information and advice stalls at the outdoor market by

“We've had people stop by to ask about the help we can offer them in exploring what grants might be available to them and others who wanted to know if they were entitled to both Attendance Allowance and Carers' Allowance,” she said.

“It has also been a good opportunity to share the news about our groups.

“We used to run one at our headquarters (in Bradmarsh) but it is not on a bus route and wasn't so easily accessible to everyone.

“We now run seven groups – one opened in Maltby in April and another is due to open in Swallownest soon – and they are all on bus routes and with lots of parking, too.

“By dispersing them across the borough, we have done exactly what we needed to do as we don't have waiting lists any more.”