Support and information event aims to 'put carers on the map'
As part of the national Carers Week campaign – which this year has the theme 'putting carers on the map' – Crossroads Care Rotherham will be offering one-to-one information and support at its charity shop and hub on Bridgegate between 10-3pm on Tuesday, June 11.
Liz Hopkinson, business development manager, said: “We will be supported by voluntary and statutory organisations and will be available to support unpaid carers and identify new carers starting on their caring journey.
“We are also looking to local business in Rotherham to work with us to support working carers. “Losing skilled staff to a caring role has a massive impact on business as well as the carer.
“In return, we want local business to work with us to raise funds that will then support their staff and the charity, helping carers continue to work and manage their caring responsibilities.”
Kate Davis, chief executive officer, said: “With more than 30,000 carers living in Rotherham there is a real need to support them in their everyday lives to enable them to continue their caring responsibilities.
“Often they don't ask for help and yet they are those ones who need to look after their health, wellbeing and take some timeout.
“Carers deserve to be recognised, valued and supported – it’s time to put them on the map.
“Crossroads offer a one-stop-shop for all carers' needs, if you are in fact a carer yourself or know of someone who needs guidance, information or support.”
