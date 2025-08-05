Will sleek smart #3 remain a rare sight on UK roads?

ON THE ROAD: Smart #3 Premium

On my approach to our appropriately premium-looking smart #3 Premium test car it is hard to imagine why we do not see more on UK roads.

Over two years after smart’s relaunch with the more upright #1 model – going all-electric in the process – you are still more likely to spot an aging, two-seat smart for two scurrying along city streets.

Now built by China’s Geely, as a part of a partnership with Mercedes, smart’s offerings are a world away from those earlier models.

Prices starting at £33,960, or £40,660 for the mid-range Premium version tested here, align the #3 with Cupra’s Born and Volvo’s EX30.

The range tops out with a 428bhp, all-wheel-drive Brabus version, which will accelerate to 62mph in under four seconds.

The Premium features a 268bhp motor, powering its rear wheels, delivers a potential 283-mile range and none-too-shabby 5.8 second acceleration to 62mph.

It will charge from 10 to 80 per cent in 30 minutes thanks to its 150kW capability.

While smart’s exteriors are now more mid-sized Mercedes than 21st century bubble car some quirkiness is retained inside.

The 12.8-inch infotainment system features a cutely cartoonish ecosystem as its home screen, complete with an animated AI assistant (a leopard in this case).

Unfortunately, the system is not entirely intuitive to use. Deactivating the #3’s rather intrusive driver assistance systems, in particular, is a faff.

Most owners will likely connect their smartphone using Apple CarPlay or AndroidAuto, sadly missing out on the system’s colourful design.

Everyone will enjoy the impressive 13-speaker Beats sound system, however.

The abundant silver trim that clads the centre console and dash might not be to everyone’s tastes but sets a tone that avoids the dark materials of many modern cars.

A panoramic sunroof – or ‘halo’ roof, as smart would have it – lets in lots of light and the light grey textile sports seats, complete with smart branded press studs, look great.

Cabin space is good for four adults, a 2,785mmm wheelbase liberating good legroom, while there is a 370-litre boot and 15-litre ‘frunk’ under the bonnet.

The #3’s interior space comes as quite a surprise after first perusal its quite low, sleek silhouette.

Despite its fairly rapid acceleration time, the #3 sets off quite progressively.

It serves up a comfortable ride and, although it can heave a little over larger road imperfections, exhibits a nice rear-wheel-drive poise.

While not as dynamic as a Cupra Born, the #3 feels polished and well-built.

After an enjoyable week at the wheel, I can only surmise that smart’s rather small network of 10 UK dealerships is behind its relative low profile.

But for those seeking a worthy alternative to more established EVs, seeking out a smart showroom might prove well worthwhile.

Smart #3 Premium

Price: £40,660

Engine: 66kWh battery

Power: 268bhp

Torque: 343Nm

Transmission: single-speed electric

Top Speed: 112mph

0-62mph: 5.8 seconds

Range: 283 miles

CO2 emissions: 0g/km