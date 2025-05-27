Vauxhall’s flagship starts to live-up to grand billing

FAMILY-SIZED: Vauxhall Grandland

HAVING been christened with a name like Grandland in 2017, it often felt like Vauxhall’s flagship SUV had aspirations a little above its station.

As tested here, with a mild hybrid drivetrain featuring a 1.2-litre, three-cylinder turbocharged engine propelling its sizeable frame, there might be an initial concern that this second-generation version is also writing cheques it cannot cash.

But being 17cm longer than its predecessor guarantees family-sized accommodation while Vauxhall’s illuminated “vizor” front grille is a standout feature of a modern new design.

Prices start at £34,700, with Design, GS and Ultimate trim levels available and an electric version, offering a 325-mile range, from £37,345.

Inside, some controls are clearly from the wider Stellantis group parts bin, but tactile materials have been carefully utilised.

The heated front seats of our GS mild test car (£37,330) looked great.

Heavily textured fabric covered part of the dashboard and door inserts, and synthetic leather the large centre armrest.

The Grandland offers 35 litres of interior storage and a 550-litre boot. The latter is on par with most rivals but falls well short of Skoda’s Kodiaq.

A 10-inch infotainment system is standard, but GS trim introduces a 16-inch widescreen, usefully accompanied by some physical controls.

A heated steering wheel, wireless phone charging tray, reversing camera and adaptive cruise control are among the other perks.

Stellantis’ award-winning 1.2-litre powerplant serves up 134bhp but relies heavily on the 230Nm of torque accessible at 1,750rpm.

As such, decent progress is made at fairly low revs.

Working it harder should deliver a 10.2-second sprint to 62mph but does not prove hard work, thanks to the standard-fit dual clutch gearbox.

Vauxhall claims 51.4mpg fuel economy and 125g/km CO2 emissions.

The Grandland is not the most dynamic car in this class, however. While its ride is fairly firm, light steering makes for a slightly vague helm.

Overall, Vauxhall has made significant strides in making the Grandland at home in a

segment defined by supremely practical family SUVs.

It may not lead the pack in a specific area, but is a compelling package, nonetheless.