Skoda's 2024 Superb Estate

SKODA’S 2024 Superb Estate is part of a new breed of Volkswagen Group vehicles which seek to add appeal to the plug-in hybrid (PHEV) format with an extended all-electric range.

An ability to cover 80 miles between charges should be enough to incentivise those company car drivers to hook up and take advantage of silent, zero-emissions motoring.

The Superb reputation for over-delivering will only grow in its latest form.

At 40mm longer (4.9m) and 5mm taller (1.48m) than before it now offers even more limo-like legroom and 690 litres of boot space.

Our mid-level SE L trim test car – one of three available trims – offers Audi levels of premium feel.

While the Superb’s exterior styling may be on the conservative side, the cabin’s brown artificial leather, touches of natural-looking wood weave dashboard, 13-inch infotainment system and adaptive instrument display combine to impressive effect.

Technology abounds, with a new ChatGPT-powered AI assistant, two wireless smartphone chargers and 14-way adjustable massaging, heating and cooled front seats.

This being a Skoda, there is also a complimentary umbrella tucked away in the drivers door and an ice scraper in the fuel filler cap. Nice touches.

Unlike the Skodas of old is the latest Superb’s price.

Cheaper petrol and diesel versions are available but the SE L PHEV – the company car driver’s favourite – is £44,820.

Out test car’s Dynamic Chassis Control Plus (£1,260) adaptive suspension, head-up instrument display (£530) and panoramic sunroof (1,425) helped that rise to £49,315.

Dare I say it feels like a car worthy of the price tag.

The Superb devours miles, riding like only a car with such a long wheelbase can.

What it lacks in agility and feel it gains in its ability to glide lazily along.

Excluding its electric mileage, the PHEV claims 50.7-52.4mpg and 123-127g/km CO2 emissions.

It will reach 62mph in 8.1 seconds and go on to 136mph, a 1.9-tonne kerb weight subduing its outright performance.

Offering huge space, premium car comfort and technology, and the option to complete most journeys emissions-free, though, the Superb is one of the market’s most versatile vehicles. I am a fan.