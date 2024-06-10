BYD's Seal

BYD might be fresh to the UK but the Chinese car making giant plans to start making waves with electric vehicle (EV) buyers in 2024.

BYD (an acronym of ‘Build Your Dreams’) arrives in with the claim of being the world’s largest alternative fuel vehicle producer, having sold over three million vehicles last year.

Partnerships with Toyota and Mercedes’ plans to start using its battery technology will resound with a European audience. As will its sponsorship of Euro 2024.

The Seal is well capable of making its own mark out on the road, though.

To my eyes, it scores a hit in design terms. Less subjective are its levels of build quality and performance.

The £48,695 Seal Excellence all-wheel-drive tested here features a 82.5kWh battery coupled to and front and rear motors delivering 530PS and 670Nm of torque.

That thumping output returns a supercar stalking 3.8-second sprint to 62mph.

Nevertheless, a driving range of 323 miles and the possibility of rapid charging from 10 to 80 per cent in just 37 minutes at a 150kW charger mean it should make a capable longer distance companion.

I was impressed by the premium polish and specification of the car that undercuts Mercedes’s EQE by some £20,000.

The quilted leather seats are extremely comfortable and its portrait-oriented 10.25-inch infotainment screen features crisp graphics.

A vast panoramic sunroof, two wireless smartphone charging plates, touches of suede-like Alcantara trim and a crystal gear selector are other highlights.

The Seal offers Eco, Normal, Sport and Snow settings and adaptive suspension. Its firm suspension took the edge off potholes effectively but larger humps elicited an abrupt fore and aft movement.

The Seal’s general poise and performance was great fun to exploit, though.

Seal owners need never be troubled by nerves when pulling into a gap on a busy junction or roundabout.

Lag-free acceleration accompanies every prod of the right pedal, potentially shocking occupants of its refined cabin.