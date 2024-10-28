The new MG 3 Hybrid+ hatchback shows the maker has a winner on its hands

MG3 Hybrid+

HAVING cemented itself in British car buyers’ minds with its affordable electric vehicles, MG is now serving up a new choice of new hybrid offerings.

But does the new MG 3 Hybrid+ hatchback feel like a more progressive approach or a backward step?

The ingredients for success are there. The MG 3 Hybrid’s hybrid powertrain features a 1.5-litre petrol engine but prioritises drive from an electric motor, powered by a 1.83kWh battery.

The result is perky and quiet progress at low speeds, while a 194PS power output makes it fairly rapid when the throttle is planted.

MG claims an eight second dash to 62mph. Meanwhile, MG’s efficiency claims detail 64mpg fuel economy and 100g/km CO2 emissions.

During our week-long test, the MG 3 felt faster than key rivals like the Renault Clio and Toyota Yaris, while indicating over 60mpg.

Its petrol engine proved to be more refined, by far, than the old MG 3’s unit when called upon to assist the electric motor.

Given the drivetrain’s range of ability, the MG 3’s £18,495 starting price is impressive, significantly undercutting the Renault or Toyota and aligning it with Suzuki’s Swift.

The 1,300kg MG is not as fleet of foot as the flyweight Suzuki but serves up plenty of grip.

Its standard equipment is good too.

Adaptive cruise control, lane assist, rear parking sensors, 10.25-inch infotainment and electric windows are standard on the entry level SE, along with impressive interior space and a sizable 293-litre boot.

The £2,000 more expensive Trophy version tested here adds LED headlights, blind spot detection, heated front seats and steering wheel, plus a 360-degree parking camera.

Some of the materials are plasticky, and a lack of reach adjustment for the steering wheel is a little restrictive, but the squared off steering wheel from the electric MG 4 and diamond stitched seats look good.

Unnervingly, the rotary gear selector is the car’s flimsiest touchpoint, feeling imprecise and cheap.

There is a huge amount to like about the MG3 Hybrid+, though, not least its economical drivetrain.

More powerful and just as economical as its more expensive rivals, it ensures MG has another winner on its hands.