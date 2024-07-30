Cabin space and technology keep the Tiguan up there with the class leaders.

Volkswagen's Tiguan

VOLKSWAGEN’s third-generation Tiguan is just starting to become a common sight on UK roads.

Featuring a fresh exterior and overhauled cabin, it features a chassis that builds on the tried-and-tested underpinnings of the previous generation.

Prices start at £34,075 for the model which is now 30mm longer (4.54m) but features an unchanged width (1.84m) and wheelbase (2.68m).

Get into the mid-tier trims, though, and hot competition from the likes of Kia’s Sportage and Skoda’s Karoq is quickly joined by Volvo’s XC40 or BMW’s X1.

As tested, in Elegance trim, with a 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol engine and mild hybrid technology, the Tiguan is £39,290.

But a tow bar, iQ intelligent headlights and an Infotainment Pack – introducing a 15-inch infotainment screen and head-up display – took that to £42,770.

The Tiguan’s cabin accommodation has won it over 7.5 million sales to date and is present once more.

There continues to be excellent visibility of out the spacious cabin, with 40/20/40 split folding rear seats and a 652-litre boot bringing flexibility.

The cabin continues to be class-leading at this price. It looks and feels modern, with massaging sports seats a particular highlight.

LED ambient lighting, including patterned lighting on the dash, add colour; as does a smart a rotary dial, with an integrated OLED display, which will adjust the volume or scroll through drive modes.

All Tiguan’s feature parking sensors and a reversing camera, Elegance trim’s version featuring a 360-degree view.

VW’s continued use of touch sensitive panels for many controls continues to be a faff, however.

Our test car’s 150PS mild hybrid drivetrain was good for 62mph in 9.8 seconds and a 130mph top speed. It claimed 43.2mpg fuel economy and 149g/km CO2 emissions.

The drivetrain offered decent turn of pace once up and running but the engine and seven-speed DSG gearbox could be hesitant at low speeds.

A coarse engine note also exacerbated the Tiguan’s slight shortfall in refinement. Road noise was often noticeable.

Cabin space and technology keep the Tiguan up there with the class leaders.