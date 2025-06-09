Skoda prioritises practicality with new Elroq EV

Skoda's Elroq

SKODA’S Elroq has arrived in the UK as the first of six electric models set to be launched by the brand by the end of 2026.

The affordable crossover will go head-to-head with the likes of Kia’s EV3 and the Volvo EX30 with prices starting at £31,500.

Skoda offers a choice of SE, SE L, Edition and Sportline trims and three drivetrain variants to choose from, with the Edition 85 tested here price at £38,650.

The Elroq falls just short of the Kia’s claimed driving range but still claims 360 miles.

It also outpaces its Korean rival.

A 286PS and 545Nm of torque power output provides 6.6-second acceleration to 62mph and a 111mph top speed.

While the Elroq 85 is quick, its suspension is geared towards comfort. Furthermore, its two-tonne kerb weight becomes evident on twisting roads, curbing the desire to explore that performance.

Skoda’s focus on everyday usability is key to the Elroq’s success, though.

Its cabin is logically appointed, with plenty of headroom, despite a high driving position.

The front seats and steering wheel are heated and a wireless phone charger, predictive cruise control, a reversing camera and host of driver assistance systems are among the tech highlights.

The Loft interior trim option for our test car served up an attractive mix of tactile recycled materials.

Despite rather diminutive cupholders in the centre console, elsewhere Skoda ticks plenty of storage boxes, as it were.

A 470-litre boot is accessed via a wide opening and features a storage net – attached to the underside of the parcel shelf – to stow the car’s charging cable. Neat.

Other neat features include the umbrella stowed inside the drivers’ door and an ice scraper within the charging port’s door.

Hopefully neither of these will be needed when stopping for a charge. If they are, be thankful that the stop should be fairly short. Charging rates of up to 175kW mean that a 10 to 80 per cent charge can take just 28 minutes.

Ultimately, it was Skoda’s knack of pinpointing areas where it can dial-up the practicality of its vehicles that shone through in its impressive new EV.