Refresh takes Kia EV6 back to the future

ROAD PRESENCE: Kia EV6

KIA’S EV6 crossover looked like a motor show concept car that had rolled straight into showrooms when it first arrived in the UK in 2021.

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Now an update, clearly marked out by sleek and distinctive new daytime running lights, has ensured that its continues to possess real road presence.

The EV6’s other mid-life updates include the introduction of ultra-rapid charging – a 10 to 80 per cent charge can be completed in just 18 minutes – along with the ability to use your smartphone as a key.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Two drivetrains are available, both using the same 84kWh battery.

A 324PS version has two motors driving all four wheels, while the 228PS option tested here features a single motor powering the rear wheels.

Opting for rear wheel drive adds 23 miles extra driving range, at 347 miles.

Performance is slightly numbed, however, the benchmark dash to 62mph taking 7.7 seconds rather than 5.3.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

EV6 prices start at £45,575, with the range-topping GT Line S trim model tested here £53,675.

Kia’s generous levels of standard equipment is present and correct, and its normally impressive build quality seems to take a further step up in its EV models.

An absence of squeaks or rattles, and an all-of-a-piece structural integrity, is notable.

Among the premium highlights of the GT Line S are 20-inch wheels, a head-up instrument display, 360-degree view reversing monitor, heated and ventilated seats and a 14-speaker Meridian sound system.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One feature I could have done without was the range-topper’s sunroof. It restricts headroom for those over six feet, making a slightly reclined seating position necessary.

Otherwise, the EV6 is a spacious family crossover, with 480 litres of boot space and a further 52 litres of storage under the bonnet.

While its ride is a little on the firm side, it boasts an accurate helm when the going gets twisty, its rear-driven layout even providing a slight oversteering attitude on the exit of corners.

A striking electric crossover that delivers an impressive driving range and all the technology you might need, the EV6 feels as futuristic today as the day it first landed.