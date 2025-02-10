Peugeot’s electric 3008 dials up the style
The bold and square set front end of our fully-electric E-3008 GT version mates surprisingly well with the kind of sloping rear end previously seen on Mercedes’ GLC Coupe and BMW’s X4.
It’s a look which separates the 3008 from its larger, squarer 5008 stablemate.
Nonetheless it does feature a 588-litre boot, and that sloping roof does not compromise the passenger space offered by its achingly stylish cabin.
A tiered centre console and dashboard clad in light grey denim-like fabric cocoons the driver and wraps around the front seat passenger.
Above, a cut-out section of dashboard is illuminated in ambient light.
Peugeot’s i-cockpit set-up is now in its 10th year. It places an instrument binnacle above a small steering wheel to set essential displays closer to the driver’s eyeline.
I have always gotten on well with it, but unfamiliar drivers may take a little time to adapt.
Along with its full colour instrument display and infotainment screen, the latest i-cockpit introduces a useful extra touchscreen featuring customisable shortcuts which allow quick access to key functions such as climate control, sat-nav, media.
Our GT trim test car added optional Nappa leather heated seats (£1,000), a suite of optional driver aids (£600), including a 360-degree parking camera, and the £1,200 Sensation Pack’s Focal sound system and panoramic sunroof.
In standard form, the e-3008 GT comes in at £49,330, our options took this to £53,580.
The all-electric drivetrain tested here is Peugeot’s standard EV offering, serving up 210PS and 345Nm of torque.
It claims 8.8-second acceleration to 62mph and, crucially, a 326-mile range from its 73kWh battery.
The e-3008’s ride balances pliancy and control, nicely.
However, the front-wheel-drive drivetrain elicits some squirming through the overly light steering as it battles to transmit power to wintry road surfaces.
Overall, Peugeot’s e-3008 is one of the most stylish vehicles in its premium-leaning part of the EV market.
And sales of the vehicle suggest that it is already proving a hit with buyers…even with that premium price tag.