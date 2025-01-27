Mercedes models 2024’s fastest-selling used cars

best seller: Mercedes Benz GLA

TWO Mercedes-Benz models topped Auto Trader’s ranking of the UK’s most desirable used cars in 2024.

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The German carmaker’s GLB Class crossover and A Class hatchback claimed first and second place in the online car marketplace’s annual roundup, which also revealed an acceleration in demand for “middle-aged” electric vehicles (EV).

Richard Walker, Auto Trader’s data and insight director, said: “Despite general tight belting at the moment, car buyers were still happy to indulge in premium used cars last year.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

According to Auto Trader data, Mercedes’ GLB took and average 16 days to fly off dealers’ forecourts last year, while the second-placed A Class took 16.5 days – almost two weeks faster than the average used car.

Electric was the hottest overall fuel type last year, however, with electric vehicles (EV) taking a median of just 29 days to sell, which was faster than their petrol (30) and diesel (31) counterparts.