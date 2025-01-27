Mercedes models 2024’s fastest-selling used cars
The German carmaker’s GLB Class crossover and A Class hatchback claimed first and second place in the online car marketplace’s annual roundup, which also revealed an acceleration in demand for “middle-aged” electric vehicles (EV).
Richard Walker, Auto Trader’s data and insight director, said: “Despite general tight belting at the moment, car buyers were still happy to indulge in premium used cars last year.”
According to Auto Trader data, Mercedes’ GLB took and average 16 days to fly off dealers’ forecourts last year, while the second-placed A Class took 16.5 days – almost two weeks faster than the average used car.
Electric was the hottest overall fuel type last year, however, with electric vehicles (EV) taking a median of just 29 days to sell, which was faster than their petrol (30) and diesel (31) counterparts.
