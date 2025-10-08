Mercedes CLE is classy cabriolet without compromise

Mercedes-Benz CLE 200 AMG Line Cabriolet

THE entry price for ownership of a new Mercedes-Benz CLE Cabriolet? £54,495. A week of clear skies in which to drive it in the UK? Priceless.

To say that I was blessed during my week with the CLE 200 AMG Line is something of an understatement.

Days after I mournfully waved it farewell from my driveway, Storm Amy was scattering my recycling down the street.

It is rare that a car manufacturer sends an entry-level offering to a road tester, but driving the CLE Cabriolet was no hardship.

The replacement for drop-top versions of the C-Class and E-Class, it is one of the few cars in its class to deliver adult-sized rear seat accommodation.

The CLE 200’s 201bhp two-litre turbocharged petrol engine is the range’s only petrol powerplant to claim over 40 miles-per-gallon thanks, in part, to some mild hybrid tech.

This entry-level drivetrain is mated to a nine-speed automatic transmission and rear-wheel-drive.

Its 7.9-second acceleration to 62mph and 147mph top speed may be swift, rather than standout, but the CLE 200 Cabriolet feels like a pleasingly straightforward and multi-talented gateway to luxury alfresco motoring.

Buyers of the entry-level AMG Line trim may be a little disappointed by its 18-inch alloys, which look like they should be fitted to an efficiency-focussed EV, and the lack of the more striking grille designs seen further up the range.

However, this is where the trim compromises end.

Tastefully judged Anthracite wood trim combines with black leather, high-gloss trim highlights and classy ambient lighting to evoke a luxurious ambience.

The crisp graphics of the 12.3-inch digital driver’s display and portrait-oriented 11.9-inch infotainment system, which can be cantered forwards for rear occupants to see, continue the polished theme.

As mentioned, rear seat accommodation is good for a pair of six-footers, once they have squeezed in past the from seats, albeit the upright seat backs may compromise comfort on longer journeys.

Further aiding passenger comfort is Mercedes’ Aircap wind deflector.

This rises from the top of the windscreen to divert airflow away interior, working with a wind deflector that rises from behind the rear headrests to minimise buffeting.

This contributes to a very comfortable overall ride and refinement.

Despite not having the active suspension of higher-spec CLEs, the AMG Line is extremely smooth and quiet.

It’s also feels structurally sound and rattle free with it down, handling with a natural and predictable rear-driven balance.

Alright, the soundtrack of the four-cylinder engine does little to inspire, the more the driver asks of it, but the driving experience is extremely polished otherwise.

Ultimately, living with the CLE 200 Cabriolet was very smooth sailing. Even with the roof down, it did little to prepare me for the subsequent buffeting from Storm Amy…

Mercedes-Benz CLE 200 AMG Line Cabriolet

Price: £54,495

Engine: two-litre petrol, mild hybrid

Power: 201bhp

Torque: 320Nm

Transmission: nine-speed automatic

Top Speed: 147mph

0-62mph: 7.9 seconds

Economy: 42.2mpg (WLTP combined)

CO2 emissions: 152g/km