Kia’s EV family continues to breed success

Kia EV3

KIA must have known it was onto winner when it set about distilling the ingredients of its giant EV9 into the more accessible EV3 crossover.

Sure enough, a year after the Korean brand’s seven-seat, electric flagship secured 2024’s World Car of the Year accolade, the feat was repeated by its smaller stablemate.

A week at the wheel suggests that early awards win was an indicator of sales success yet to come as the EV3 takes on Skoda’s Elroq and Volvo’s EX30.

All EV3s feature the same front-wheel-drive drivetrain, 201bhp power output and 283Nm of torque, and all will accelerate to 62mph in under eight seconds.

Prices start at £33,005 for the entry level ‘Air’, which features a 58.3kWh battery pack offering a 270-mile driving range.

Our mid-range, £39,405 GT line version came with an 81.4kWh battery offering 367 miles.

The GT-line shares lots of styling highlights with the GT-line S, including 19-inch alloys and gloss black exterior detailing.

Otherwise, its trim includes the EV3-standard LED headlights, keyless entry, heated front seats, a heated steering wheel, reversing camera and adaptive cruise control.

From the relatively high drivers’ seat, the view is dominated by Kia’s striking 12.3-inch driver display screen and 12.3-inch touchscreen navigation.

Artificial leather upholstery is part of a tactile array of materials, including pleasingly soft mesh headrests.

The GT line’s centre armrest features a pullout desk, but the added storage of the Air trim’s armrest could be more useful.

Head and legroom are sizable given the EV3’s relatively compact footprint of 4.3 metres long and 1.85m wide.

A 460-litre boot is supplemented by a 25 litre “frunk”, under the bonnet.

Impressive ride comfort and rapid charging will accompany this flexible storage to boost the EV3’s family car practicality.

The battery can be charged from 10-to-80 per cent in 31 minutes, reducing the duration of enforced stops, while the EV3’s dynamics are tailored towards comfort.

Traction and fairly steadfast cornering are in evidence, but the supple suspension can bob over undulating surfaces.

This is the slightest weakness of a hyper modern family car destined to do battle in the EV market’s growth segment.