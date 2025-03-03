Kia unveils electric van range
The Korean carmaker unveiled its new PV5 van, an EV4 electric hatchback and saloon, and its EV2 sub-compact SUV at the recent 2025 EV Day in Tarragona, Spain.
The new models will join a Kia EV line-up currently featuring the newly-launched EV3 crossover, EV6 crossover-coupe and the seven-seat EV9.
Speaking at the recent EV Day event, Kia President and chief executive, Ho Sung Song, said: “With models like the Kia EV4 and the vision shown in the Kia Concept EV2, we strive to democratise EV ownership, making the benefits of sustainable mobility solutions open to everyone.”
Several variants of the PV5 commercial vehicle were showcased at the Kia event.
These included PV5 ‘Cargo’, PV5 ‘Passenger’, and PV5 ‘Wheelchair Access Vehicle’ (WAV) variants.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.