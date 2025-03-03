Kia unveils electric van range

'DEMOCRATISING EV OWNERSHIP': Kia's PV5

KIA showcased its first fully electric commercial vehicle as it revealed its plans to broaden the scope of its zero emissions models at a recent EV Day event.

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Korean carmaker unveiled its new PV5 van, an EV4 electric hatchback and saloon, and its EV2 sub-compact SUV at the recent 2025 EV Day in Tarragona, Spain.

The new models will join a Kia EV line-up currently featuring the newly-launched EV3 crossover, EV6 crossover-coupe and the seven-seat EV9.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking at the recent EV Day event, Kia President and chief executive, Ho Sung Song, said: “With models like the Kia EV4 and the vision shown in the Kia Concept EV2, we strive to democratise EV ownership, making the benefits of sustainable mobility solutions open to everyone.”

Several variants of the PV5 commercial vehicle were showcased at the Kia event.

These included PV5 ‘Cargo’, PV5 ‘Passenger’, and PV5 ‘Wheelchair Access Vehicle’ (WAV) variants.